Auburn vs Florida prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Auburn vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (24-2), Florida (16-10)

Auburn vs Florida Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The offense is back.

Vanderbilt wasn’t going to beat Auburn, but it’s just good enough to have been a problem. Auburn came out and hung up 94 on the board with one of its best shooting games of the season, especially from the outside.

Florida tried to hang around with the Tigers back in early January, but it couldn’t hit enough threes and got hit hard on the boards. Last in the SEC in defensive rebounds, Auburn should be able to make up for a few problems here and there by hitting the offensive glass hard.

The Gators can’t afford to give up any second chance points, and it won’t be able to pick up the slack on the offensive end with threes – it takes them, but it doesn’t often make them.

However …

Why Florida Will Win

Florida had a fouling problem in the first game, but Auburn ended up giving up more free throws.

The Tigers might be amazing at blocking shots, getting on the glass, and with the defense to clamp down for stretches, but it walks into the stadium with at least 15 fouls.

Florida might only hit 30% from three, but it knows how to get on the line and it’s good once it gets there. This might not be a high-powered Gator team, but it has to be able to attack and keep going right at the Tiger interior.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn has been way shaky lately on the road.

It lost to Arkansas in overtime and snuck by Georgia and Missouri by a combined three points.

The shooting was there against Vanderbilt, but the offense has been in a tad bit of a rut lately. Florida should be able to keep the Tigers to around 40% or under from the field, but it’ll have its own problems scoring.

Auburn vs Florida Prediction, Lines

Auburn 69, Florida 65

