Auburn vs Arkansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Auburn vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton, Arena, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Auburn (22-1), Arkansas (18-5)

Auburn vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The No. 1 team in America got its scare against Georgia, and not it’s time to get back on track and get back up to speed.

At least that’s the conventional wisdom.

It was a tough shooting game against the Bulldogs, the threes weren’t falling, and the team was way too sloppy after a doing a nice job of protecting the ball for a few weeks.

For all of the good things Arkansas is doing lately – and despite going off on Georgia from the outside in a 99-73 bombing just a few days ago – it doesn’t do much from three, it’s not particularly great at guarding the three, and it tends to foul a bit too much at times.

However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

It’s sort of strange, but the Hogs don’t necessarily have to shoot well to win.

Of course that makes life easier, but when it’s not on, it’s got a way of making up for it on the offensive glass and also ramping up the pressure a bit.

In other words, if the Auburn defense locks down, it’s not the end of the world.

Auburn might still have just the one double-overtime loss to UConn from way back around Thanksgiving, but it’s been a bit shaky at times. It starts with the threes that just aren’t going in.

Again, the wins are there, but Auburn hasn’t made more than 27% of its threes in any of the last four games on in five of the last six.

What’s Going To Happen

Is Arkansas really that good, or has this hot run come because it played a slew of mediocre teams and LSU?

It might be a little of both – sorry for that lame line, but it’s sort of true.

The team schedule was easy when it suffered a midseason lull, and there haven’t been a ton of killers to face overall. On the plus side, the team has managed to get better and better as 2022 has gone on.

As good as Auburn is, it’s been grinding on the road. At home it rocks the party, but it struggled at Georgia. Struggled at Mizzou. Struggled a wee bit – but not much – at Ole Miss, and Alabama was a bit of a battle, even though it was in control.

Six of the team’s last eight road games were decided by six points or fewer,

This one will, too, but it’ll also get the win.

Auburn vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Auburn 78, Arkansas 74

Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

