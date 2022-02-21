Arkansas vs Florida prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Arkansas vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Arkansas (21-6), Florida (17-10)

Arkansas vs Florida Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

There was a blip against Alabama on the road last week, but other than that, the team has been on fire winning 11 of its last 12 games with a new level of offensive power.

The offensive rebounds are there when the those aren’t dropping, the defense has been amazing at stopping the three – no one’s getting into a groove lately against this D – and Florida has one big, big problem …

The Gators are’t good enough on the boards.

They’re the worst in the SEC in defensive rebounds, and the Hogs will take advantage of that in key spots.

Why Florida Will Win

Florida is at home.

The team is just 1-4 in the last five games away from Gainesville and it won its last six at home including a 63-62 thriller over Auburn.

No, this isn’t the best shooting team, but it’s been good from the outside at home, the ball movement has been great, and there were a whole lot of steals in the last few wins.

Arkansas needs to get on the move and it needs to generate easy baskets considering it doesn’t make threes – it takes them, but doesn’t make them.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida doesn’t shoot well enough overall.

Yeah, it’s playing great at home, and yeah, beating Auburn is a big deal, but for the most part the offense is struggling from the field against the good teams – even when Florida is at home.

The combination of the problems from the field and the lack of defensive rebounding will be just enough to let Arkansas slip by late helped by a few key defensive stops.

Arkansas vs Florida Prediction, Lines

Arkansas 66, Florida 62

Must See Rating: 3

