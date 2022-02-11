Arizona vs Washington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Arizona vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (21-2), Washington (13-9)

Arizona vs Washington Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Rebounds, rebounds, rebounds.

For all of the great things this Arizona team does, it’s ability to dominate on the boards is the most important.

The offense keeps on moving the ball around well, the offense is hitting its shots inside and out, and the defense has been just fine over this five-game winning streak. The rebounds for the No. 1 team in the nation in boards per game are the difference.

As is they’re shooting great, and then throw in the offensive rebounds that come in bunches – ten or more in six of the last seven games.

Washington struggles on the board and only comes up with 22 defensive rebounds per game.

Why Washington Will Win

So how do the Huskies pull this off? They have to hang with Arizona shot for shot and can’t miss.

There’s a night-and-day difference with this team when they’re shooting well and when they’re not. When they’re hitting 42% or more of their shots, they’re 8-0. They’re 4-9 when they don’t, but they were close in the first meeting with the Wildcats hitting 41% from the field in the 95-79 loss.

They can’t be afraid to keep taking threes to try keeping up, and while they’re not great overall on the boards, they’re decent on the offensive glass and have to come up with second-chance points. They got 11 in the first meeting against this great rebounding team and …

What’s Going To Happen

Nah, Washington won’t be able to keep up.

Arizona might need a little while to get going, and Washington will hang around a bit as it starts bombing away from the outside, but it won’t be able to handle the interior.

Arizona won the rebounding battle 42-29 in the first meeting, and it’ll be about that bad this time around, too.

Arizona vs Washington Prediction, Lines

Arizona 82, Washington 71

