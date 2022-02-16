Arizona vs Oregon State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17
Arizona vs Oregon State How To Watch
Date: Thursday, February 17
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: Arizona (22-2), Oregon State (3-20)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Arizona vs Oregon State Game Preview
Why Oregon State Will Win
Let’s just say Oregon State is having a few problems in its 3-20 season.
However, for all of the issues, there have been moments when the three point shooting is there, the team can get to the free throw line just enough to matter, and it’s not all that bad at forcing turnovers.
There’s absolutely no pressure on whatsoever. Slow this down, keep bombing away from three, and …
Why Arizona Will Win
It’s not like Oregon State is losing; it’s getting destroyed in game after game.
There was a close fight against Cal a few days ago, but that’s been about it. Just about everyone else has been able to roll at will in blowouts against a defense that’s not slowing anyone down.
Arizona will destroy the Beavers on the boards, it’ll be able to score inside and out, and there won’t be any real concerns about getting hit with a fluky day from the outside – Oregon State has only hit double-digit threes once, and that was back in mid-November.
– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
Just how much will Arizona get up for this?
It should be able to go on a quick early run to make Oregon State press a bit with the offense, but the scoring pop on the other side just isn’t there. Arizona should be able to answer any possible threat quickly, but there shouldn’t be any drama – the rebounding margin should take care of that.
Arizona vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines
Arizona 88, Oregon State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 2
5: 3-on-3 OT hockey
1: Going to a shootout