Arizona vs Oregon State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17

Arizona vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (22-2), Oregon State (3-20)

Arizona vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Let’s just say Oregon State is having a few problems in its 3-20 season.

However, for all of the issues, there have been moments when the three point shooting is there, the team can get to the free throw line just enough to matter, and it’s not all that bad at forcing turnovers.

There’s absolutely no pressure on whatsoever. Slow this down, keep bombing away from three, and …

Why Arizona Will Win

It’s not like Oregon State is losing; it’s getting destroyed in game after game.

There was a close fight against Cal a few days ago, but that’s been about it. Just about everyone else has been able to roll at will in blowouts against a defense that’s not slowing anyone down.

Arizona will destroy the Beavers on the boards, it’ll be able to score inside and out, and there won’t be any real concerns about getting hit with a fluky day from the outside – Oregon State has only hit double-digit threes once, and that was back in mid-November.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much will Arizona get up for this?

It should be able to go on a quick early run to make Oregon State press a bit with the offense, but the scoring pop on the other side just isn’t there. Arizona should be able to answer any possible threat quickly, but there shouldn’t be any drama – the rebounding margin should take care of that.

Arizona vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines

Arizona 88, Oregon State 65

Must See Rating: 2

