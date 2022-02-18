Arizona vs Oregon prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Arizona vs Oregon How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: EPSN

Record: Arizona (23-2), Oregon (17-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona vs Oregon Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

It’s been a rough run lately, but the Ducks haven’t been all that bad from the field this season. It’s not going to bomb away from three, but it can work the ball inside, it’s not bad at forcing mistakes, and it’s been decent at guarding the three.

It has to slow things down a wee bit and can’t get into a rebounding battle, but as long as the offense is hitting at least 41% from the field, it’s got a shot.

Oregon is 11-1 in the last 12 games when it makes 41% or more of its shots, and it’s 0-2 when it doesn’t. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Arizona Will Win

Oregon can’t hit anything from three lately and it’s getting killed on the boards.

Washington State was about to come up with 18 offensive rebounds, Utah had 13, and now the Ducks have to deal with the best rebounding team in college basketball.

Arizona is the best team in college basketball. It might not be ranked that way, but it’s playing at the highest all-around level.

No one comes up with more assists per game, no one generates more rebounds, and only two teams score more. The Cats are hitting everything from the field, the three are good enough, and rebounds, rebounds, rebounds.

And …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Just forget about getting Arizona at home right now.

USC lost by nine, and that’s as close as anyone has come all year to the Wildcats in McKale.

Oregon is a decent road team, but it won’t shoot well enough and it won’t come up with enough rebounds. It’ll take a perfect game for the Ducks to pull this off, and it won’t be able to do it.

Arizona vs Oregon Prediction, Lines

Arizona 81, Oregon 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Larry David crypto ad

1: Olympic Closing Ceremonies

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams