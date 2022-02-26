Arizona vs Colorado prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Arizona vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Arizona (25-2), Colorado (18-10)

Arizona vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Just when it seemed like Arizona might be slipping a wee bit after a 84-81 fight against Oregon … boom.

The Wildcats went to Utah and came away with a dominant 20-point win. They continue to be amazing fro the field, they’re stepping up from three, and they’re great on the boards.

Colorado is dangerous, but it’s erratic.

It can get hot, but it’s not strong enough on a regular basis from three, there are way too many turnovers, and the D doesn’t force enough mistakes to slow down the Arizona attack. But …

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffaloes are sneaky-dangerous.

They might not be consistent from three, but they’re making what they’re taking – they’ve won their last six games when they hit more than 40% from three.

Arizona has the defense to clamp down from the outside, but if Colorado can be decent from three, and if the rebounding isn’t all that off – with better than -5 – there’s a chance that …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Colorado really be good enough at home to pull this off?

It’ll be strong enough to keep it interesting for a while, but Arizona is too strong on the boards and will be too good at guarding the three.

Yeah, Colorado wins when it hits 40% or better from three.

Arizona hasn’t let anyone get to 40% from outside since January 25th.

Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Lines

Arizona 75, Colorado 64

Line: Arizona -10.5, o/u: 151

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

