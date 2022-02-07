Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs Arizona State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 7

Arizona vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 7

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona (19-2), Arizona State (7-13)

Arizona vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The Wildcats are on a roll.

They have one tough run against UCLA on the road a few weeks ago, and they couldn’t quite get out of Tennessee in late December, and that’s been it.

The team has been brilliant both inside and out – at least when it feels like taking threes – the defense has been stellar, and everything else is clicking.

Arizona State doesn’t really score.

Sure, it was great in the three overtimes against UCLA on Saturday, but for the most part this isn’t a good enough shooting team from three, and it can’t hang punch for punch when it comes to the efficiency of possessions. However …

Why Arizona State Will Win

Forget the 7-13 record. This is a good team that battled well in the 67-56 loss to Arizona several days ago. It was able to grind down USC, and it managed to do just enough to hang on for dear life against UCLA for one of the season’s most stunning wins.

It’s cliché, but there’s no quit in this team.

It’s passing the ball around well, it’s scrapping on the boards, and it plays a nasty brand of defense, especially from three.

Arizona, USC – in the second game against the Trojans – and UCLA all combined to hit just 14-of-69 from three over the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Arizona State find that same magic two games in a row?

It beat UCLA because the D was terrific when it absolutely had to be, and the O hit 40% from the field.

Arizona State is 5-3 when getting to 40%, and 1-10 when it doesn’t. With its style of play, there just aren’t enough opportunities to afford a whole slew of misses.

Only six teams have been able to get to 40% from the field against Arizona. Arizona State won’t make it seven, but it’ll battle hard at home and give the Cats another defensive fight.

Arizona vs Arizona State Prediction, Lines

Arizona 75, Arizona 66

Line: Arizona -13, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

