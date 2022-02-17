Arizona State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Arizona State football schedule 2022: Who does Arizona State miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Arizona State Football Schedule

Sept 1 Northern Arizona

Sept 10 at Oklahoma State

Sept 17 Eastern Michigan

Sept 24 Utah

Oct 1 at USC

Oct 8 Washington

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Stanford

Oct 29 at Colorado

Nov 5 UCLA

Nov 12 at Washington State

Nov 19 Oregon State

Nov 25 at Arizona

Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Sun Devils miss from the Pac-12 North Division?

For a program in turmoil and with one of the most – let’s just say – interesting teams coming back in 2022, there’s nothing that can be taken for granted. However, missing Oregon from the North helps in a big way, and missing Cal might be a big plus, too.

The team from Tempe having to go to Pullman, Washington to face Washington State in mid-November is a problem, but Washington and Oregon State are home games, Going to Stanford after getting a week off isn’t bad, but …

Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: It could be a rough start, and …

The Sun Devils should be at least 2-1 to start with Northern Arizona and Eastern Michigan wrapped around a trip to Oklahoma State. And then it gets nasty.

Utah, at USC – Arizona State will know where it stands in the South race right away. If that’s not bad enough, the second half of the season isn’t going to be a breeze with a run of three road games in four weeks and with four of the last six games away from home.

Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

If everything was rolling and the program had everything in place – losing Jayden Daniels certainly didn’t help – the schedule wouldn’t be that bad.

The road games over the second half of the season are all winnable, and again, missing Oregon helps, it’s still a tough enough overall slate to be a grind considering the reworking that needs to be done.

