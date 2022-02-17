Arizona Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Arizona football schedule 2022: Who does Arizona miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 3 at San Diego State

Sept 10 Mississippi State

Sept 17 North Dakota State

Sept 24 at Cal

Oct 1 Colorado

Oct 8 Oregon

Oct 15 at Washington

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 USC

Nov 5 at Utah

Nov 12 at UCLA

Nov 19 Washington State

Nov 25 Arizona State

Arizona Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the Pac-12 North Division?

There aren’t a whole lot of teams in the Pac-12 North that Arizona would too excited to miss, but not getting Oregon State and Stanford is a slight disappointment.

It would’ve been nice to miss Oregon, but that’s a home game in early October. Washington State is on the slate, but at least the Wildcats don’t have to go to Pullman in late November, and playing Washington in Seattle on October 15th and Cal on September 24th shouldn’t matter weather-wise.

Arizona Football Schedule What To Know: Where are the wins?

It’s a rebuilding process in Year Two of the Jedd Fisch era, but … come ON.

Going to San Diego State as the first opponent in the new era of Aztec football – it’s opening up the brand new Snapdragon Stadium – isn’t good. Hosting Mississippi State and North Dakota State isn’t exactly a plus, either.

Considering the non-conference slate, there’s the home game against Colorado. That might be the only game outside of the visit from NDSU that Arizona might be favored in.

Arizona Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Start with the positives. The Wildcats get a whole lot of teams in Tucson.

After going to San Diego State, four of the next five games are at home, the last two – including Arizona State – is in Arizona Stadium, and the midseason run of three road games in four dates is broken up with a week off.

It’s still going to be a heavy lift to get anywhere close to six wins and bowl eligibility.

