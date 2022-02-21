AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 16

What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 16.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 16
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-10 (25)
24. Ohio State Buckeyes 16-7 (18)
23. Texas Longhorns 19-8 (20)
22. LSU Tigers 19-8 (NR)
21. Iowa Hawkeyes 18-8 (NR)
20. UConn Huskies 19-7 (24)
19. Arkansas Razorbacks 21-6 (23)
18. Murray State Racers 23-2 (21)
17. Tennessee Volunteers 19-7 (16)
16. USC Trojans 23-4 (17)
15. Wisconsin Badgers 21-5 (15)
14. Houston Cougars 22-4 (14)
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 19-7 (12)
12. UCLA Bruins 19-5 (13)
11. Villanova Wildcats 21-6 (10)
– Coaches Poll Week 16 projection, Top 25 prediction
10. Providence Friars 22-3 (8)
9. Baylor Bears 22-5 (7)
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders 21-6 (11)
7. Duke Blue Devils 23-4 (9)
6. Kentucky Wildcats 22-5 (4)
5. Auburn Tigers 24-3 (2)
4. Kansas Jayhawks 22-4 (6)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 24-4 (5)
2. Arizona Wildcats 24-2 (3)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 23-2 (1)
AP Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s
1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s