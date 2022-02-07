AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 14.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 14
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Xavier Musketeers 16-6 (21)
24. Iowa State Cyclones 16-5 (20)
23. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 (NR)
22. Murray State Racers 19-2 (NR)
21. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-7 (24)
20. Texas Longhorns 17-6 (23)
19. Tennessee Volunteers 16-6 (22)
18. USC Trojans 19-4 (19)
17. Ohio State Buckeyes 14-5 (16)
16. Michigan State Spartans 17-5 (13)
15. Villanova Wildcats 17-6 (12)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 18-4 (11)
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 15-5 (18)
12. Providence Friars 20-2 (15)
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-5 (14)
10. Baylor Bears 19-4 (8)
9. UCLA Bruins 16-4 (3)
8. Kansas Jayhawks 19-3 (10)
7. Duke Blue Devils 19-3 (9)
6. Houston Cougars 19-2 (6)
5. Arizona Wildcats 19-2 (7)
4. Kentucky Wildcats 19-4 (5)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 20-3 (4)
2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 19-2 (2)
1. Auburn Tigers 22-1 (1)
