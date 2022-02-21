AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 16

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 16 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 16

Others Receiving Votes

Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Iowa Hawkeyes 18-8 59 (NR)

24. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-10 63 (25)

23. Saint Mary’s Gaels 22-6 148 (NR)

22. Ohio State Buckeyes 16-7 320 (18)

21. UConn Huskies 19-7 340 (24)

20. Texas Longhorns 19-8 349 (20)

19. Murray State Racers 23-2 371 (21)

18. Arkansas Razorbacks 21-6 502 (23)

17. Tennessee Volunteers 19-7 580 (16)

16. USC Trojans 22-4 586 (17)

15. Illinois Fighting Illini 19-7 666 (12)

14. Houston Cougars 22-4 734 (14)

13. Wisconsin Badgers 21-5 735 (15)

12. UCLA Bruins 19-5 802 (13)

11. Providence Friars 22-3 910 (8)

10. Baylor Bears 22-5 984 (7)

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders 21-6 1066 (11)

8. Villanova Wildcats 21-6 1071 (10)

7. Duke Blue Devils 23-4 1146 (9)

6. Kentucky Wildcats 22-5 1248 (4)

5. Kansas Jayhawks 22-4 1297 (6)

4. Purdue Boilermakers 24-4 1299 (5)

3. Auburn Tigers 24-3 1313 (2)

2. Arizona Wildcats 24-2 1461 (3)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 23-2 1525 61 1st (1)

