Alabama vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Alabama vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (17-10), Vanderbilt (14-12)

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama is going to keep on shooting threes. That’s what it does.

It threw a whopping 40 up against Kentucky in the loss a few days ago – making 14 – and it’s going to stay on brand against a Vanderbilt defense that isn’t going to bomb away if it needs to keep up.

The Commodores have had their moments from the outside, but can they find enough other ways to score if they’re not making 12 threes – the eight they average per game?

They’re not good enough from the free throw line – even though they get there a lot – they don’t come up with enough offensive rebounds, and they’re not going to keep up if the Crimson Tide stay on brand.

However …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Vanderbilt can guard the three.

It got rocked by Auburn last week, but for the most part it’s great at keeping teams to around 35% or under from three. It has to do that at home – and being in the Gymnasium matters.

It’s 0-5 on the road in its last five games and won its last four at home.

The offense doesn’t turn the ball over that much, and Alabama will put the Commodores on the line a bazillion times. Yeah, the threes will come raining down, but the Tide all about quantity over quality – they miss a ton from the outside, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama is lousy on the road.

They’ve won a few road games back in early January, but they’ve dropped six straight on the road mostly because they keep on missing their threes.

Vanderbilt will pull off a desperately needed victory that needs to be a spark.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 78

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 3

