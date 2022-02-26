Alabama vs South Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Alabama vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (18-10), South Carolina (17-10)

Alabama vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Gamecocks are stepping up their game at just the right time.

They’ve won four straight by coming up with one of its hottest shooting stretches from the field, and the defense is coming off of four straight brilliant games at guarding from three.

Bothering teams from the outside isn’t anything new.

Mississippi State hit as many threes as you did in the 66-56 South Carolina win a few days ago – the Bulldogs missed all 11. Alabama shoots three after three after three, but it’s not making enough of them.

It has hit 40% or better from three just once since Thanksgiving, but …

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama keeps winning. It has taken down four of the last five games and gave Kentucky a bit of a push on the road.

No, it’s not all that accurate from three, but it takes so many shots from the outside that it makes enough to matter.

Can the Tide take it to the rim, too? South Carolina commits a whole lot of fouls, it turns the ball over too much, and the Crimson Tide have to generate takeaways, attack the goal, and hope to get fouled enough to slow things down at times.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina might have hit 10-of-11 against Mississippi State from the free throw line, but overall it’s been a struggle. It has a bigger problem making enough threes to keep up with the onslaught from the Tide shooters.

Alabama will do a great job on the offensive boards and will go a whole lot faster to pull away when needed.

Alabama vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines

Alabama 82, South Carolina 72

Line: Alabama -11, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

