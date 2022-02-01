Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Auburn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Alabama vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Alabama (14-7), Auburn (20-1)

Alabama vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

They were right there …

Alabama gave the now No. 1 team in both polls a heck of a run in the 81-77 loss a few weeks ago, but they didn’t hit enough of the threes they were jacking, and they didn’t dominate the offensive glass like they needed to.

However, it took – and made – a bazillion free throws. Auburn has a fouling problem, and Bama made 24-of-29 from the line.

This is fun Crimson Tide team that’s all about volume, getting on the move, and making games a party on offense – and Baylor found that out the hard way on Saturday.

No, they’re not going to hit 59% from the field like they did against the defending national champion, but it’s going to hit the offensive glass hard, it’s going to keep throwing up threes, and it’s going to keep things moving as quickly as possible.

But …

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn keeps on finding ways to get the job done.

It might not be a perfect team – there are plenty of holes in the Tiger game – but it’s one November double-overtime loss to UConn away from having a 0 in the column. There’s a reason.

It’s versatile. You want to run, it’ll run. You want to grind it down, it’ll happily dominate with its D.

There’s a strong inside presence for a defense that manages to come up with a ton of blocks, keeps teams from ever getting comfortable, and it’s got the offense to match Alabama three for three.

And even more than that …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn doesn’t buckle late. However, it’s that adaptability on the fly that makes it so tough night in and night out.

There no real rhyme or reason to Alabama. It won a lot of games when it’s hitting the three, but it’s lost a bunch, too.

It doesn’t really matter if it’s hot, or cold, or rebounding well, or turning the ball over – it scores a lot, and that’s about the only given.

It’s 5-0 when shooting 50% or better, but who isn’t? It also beat LSU when it couldn’t hit water if it fell off a boat.

No matter what, though, Alabama just scores and scores and scores.

Like the first meeting, Auburn will score a little more.

This will be wild.

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Lines

Auburn 84, Alabama 75

Line: Auburn -6.5, o/u: 155.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Peyton Manning in a kicky beret

1: Saturday Night Live

