2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl. Top Options For Each Pick

2022 NFL Draft: Now that the Super Bowl is over, the offseason fun officially begins. It’s all about the draft for the next few months, and here’s our latest mock draft with top options for each slot.

2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

Now we know the order after Los Angeles pulled off the thriller over Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl and everyone will react and overreact.

The 2022 draft will come down to two key things: 1) how much does everyone value the relatively mediocre – but wanted – class of quarterbacks, and 2) can the teams at the top trade out of their spots and move down?

There isn’t a sure-thing No. 1 overall pick, and there will be lots and lots of movement.

For this version of the 2022 Mock Draft, we give the call along with a likely second option if the first call doesn’t happen.

32 Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Here’s a general call on how Detroit will see this draft – it’s going to find anchors on the defensive front to build around. It’ll get its pass rusher at the 2, and it’s run-stuffer here.

31 Cincinnati Bengals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

It’s criminal what defensive fronts did to Joe Burrow this year. He might be the NFL’s new superstar, but he’ll have a shelf life of about ten more minutes if he doesn’t get some protection. Two words: Aaron Donald.

30 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Kansas City marches to the beat of its own drafting drummer, but in terms of need, it’s about cranking up options to keep upgrading the offensive line. The running game has been good, but can it take over games late? A masher like Johnson would help.

29 Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Dotson might seem like a luxury item for a tam that needs to rebuild the foundation, but if the Dolphins really want to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do, the Penn State deep threat is the call. Defensive backs wouldn’t have a prayer with Jaylen Waddle on the other side.

28 Green Bay Packers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mock Draft Backup Option: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

So, Green Bay. You’re “all in” on trying to keep Aaron Rodgers? Giving him yet another weapon to work with would be a big step, and landing Olave here would be a ridiculous steal.

27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Mock Draft Backup Option: OT/OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Bucs have to find a quarterback, but it won’t matter who they get if the offensive line doesn’t get some fresh new options. This should be a sweet spot for a top guard.

26 Tennessee Titans

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Drake London, USC

Mock Draft Backup Option: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Titans have to think long and hard about a blocker like Green to help upgrade the line, but they need a dangerous No. 2 wide receiver to help out AJ Brown even more.

25 Buffalo Bills

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Flip a coin on positions for the Bills here. The defense is already amazing, but it mostly rocked against the mediocre teams. It could use just a wee bit more help up front, but the O line needs attention, too.

24 Dallas Cowboys

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Mock Draft Backup Option: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Oh will this be a fight among the Cowboy brass. The team has improved by leaps and bounds over the years by boasting one of the league’s best offensive lines, but a top defensive back – primarily a safety – would do more immediate good.

23 Arizona Cardinals

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Mock Draft Backup Option: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

This becomes the wild card part of the draft. There’s a whole lot happening with the Cardinals right now – Kyler Murray doesn’t appear to be too happy – but the defensive side could use a few more pieces up front.

22 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Mock Draft Backup Option: WR Drake London, USC

Which injured wide receiver will be a Raider? The vertical passing game needs a main man, and either Williams or London will work just fine … eventually.

21 New England Patriots

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Don’t be shocked if the Patriots give Mac Jones his new best friend and safety valve in McBride. However, that should come later. Be afraid of Bill Belichick gets Dean this late in the first round.

20 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: C/G Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Mock Draft Backup Option: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Pittsburgh wants a quarterback, and it will probably go with Corral, Malik Willis, or Kenny Pickett if one of them falls here. But it’s Pittsburgh, it values linemen, and that front five needs a whole lot of help. It might start with drafting its center for the next decade.

19 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Mock Draft Backup Option: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Just assume the Eagles will fill the more pressing needs in the first part of the draft and wait for the best defensive back option here. McDuffie would hard by a bad consolation prize to help the corner situation.

18 New Orleans Saints

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Mock Draft Backup Option: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Don’t be so sold on the idea of the Saints taking a quarterback here. They need a whole lot of of work in a whole lot of spots, but Corral is the type of all-around baller who might free up a whole lot of possibilities for free agent money going elsewhere.

17 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Mock Draft Latest Call: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Mock Draft Backup Option: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Where are the offensive tackles at this point? There’s a shot the Chargers find more help for the offensive front, but they need work in the defensive interior even more.

