USC vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, January 27

USC vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Thursday, January 27

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Stanford (11-6), USC (17-2)

USC vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford has to clean up every possible opportunity.

The Cardinal have been awful from the field lately, they haven’t done enough from three – and despite the whopping 32 made free throws against Arizona State in the 79-76 win, they’re not all that great on the line.

Fortunately, USC is even worse at shooting free throws.

This isn’t the type of team that’s going to bomb away from the outside, but when it does, the Cardinal have to pounce. They should be able to negate USC’s strength on the defensive boards.

There’s a whole lot Stanford can’t do, but it’s amazing on the offensive glass. However, that’s because …

Why USC Will Win

Stanford can’t shoot.

It has the size inside to create easy opportunities, but it doesn’t move the ball around all that well, turns it over a ton, and it doesn’t have the consistency from three to make up for the other issues.

It has gone ice cold from the field over the last few games – it didn’t get to 40% against either Arizona or Arizona State – and it has only been 50% from the field once since mid-December.

Again, winning on the boards is a must for Stanford, but USC is third in the nation at defensive rebounds. If there are a ton of one-and-done possessions, this will get ugly fast.

What’s Going To Happen

After losing 75-69 to the Cardinal up in Palo Alto a few weeks ago, this will get ugly fast.

How did Stanford do it? Lots and lots and lots of USC fouls.

Stanford will try to force more hacking this time around, but it’s not going to work.

The USC defense is too good, it should at least hold serve when it comes to rebounding margin, and it shouldn’t take too much of a push to get up fast and put this away with a good run.

USC vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

USC 72, Stanford 64

Line: USC -11, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

