USC vs Cal prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

USC vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: USC (17-3), Cal (9-11)

USC vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

USC should be more at Cal’s speed.

The Bears are struggling a wee bit lately because they can’t hit from three, they’re not taking the ball away enough to help the cause with easy points, and they can’t rebound well enough.

However, they were able to keep up for a half in the 77-63 loss to the Trojans back in early January by doing a good job on the free throw line and with just eight turnovers.

USC isn’t the type of team that’s going to boat race anyone with its outside shooting, it can’t hit free throws, and it does nothing to take the ball away. But …

Why USC Will Win

Cal is on a six-game losing streak because it can’t score.

Even when it does have a little luck putting up points, it’s only because the games are already over.

USC will destroy the Bears on the boards – it out-rebounded them 38-24 the first time around – and there won’t be any real problems scoring on the inside.

The loss to Stanford a few days ago should only make things worse for Cal. The Trojans weren’t bad, but they never got into a rhythm. That won’t be a problem. There won’t be enough happening from the outside to matter, and Cal won’t get the rebound in way too many one-and-done possessions.

What’s Going To Happen

Really, Cal just can’t score.

It struggles to get to 60 points, it has a hard time manufacturing easy shots, and it doesn’t have the three-point shooters to get over the top of the big Trojans on the inside.

Unlike the first meeting, USC should have this well under control after about ten minutes.

USC vs Cal Prediction, Lines

USC 76, Cal 63

Line: USC -12, o/u: 129

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

