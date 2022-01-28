UConn vs DePaul prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

UConn vs DePaul How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UConn (14-4), DePaul (10-9)

UConn vs DePaul Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

The Huskies are dominating in the interior.

The combination of Adama Sang and Isaiah Whaley are fantastic at coming up with blocks – UConn is second in the nation in blocked shots – the team is a bear on the boards, and they’re great overall at forcing offenses to struggle.

The D has allowed more than 70 points just four times all season, and now it gets a DePaul offense that doesn’t score.

The Blue Demons have lost eight of their last nine games and didn’t hit 48 points in either of their last two games. They don’t have the offense to move the ball around well enough to get easy shots, but …

Why DePaul Will Win

The Blue Demons will hit the boards.

They might not do a whole lot from the outside, the don’t generate enough easy points in transition, but they get a whole lot of rebounds and can hold their own on the offensive glass.

To make this a fight, they have to get to the free throw line over and over and over again like they did in the 96-92 win over Seton Hall, and UConn is more than good for at least 15 fouls to help the cause.

What’s Going To Happen

Can DePaul do anything from the outside?

The three point shooting has gone bye-bye, and there’s no consistency whatsoever to the offense as a whole, but it’s been a bit better at home lately.

UConn will send the Blue Demons to the line a bit too often, but the offense will be too good inside for the upset to be a possibility after a tight first half.

UConn vs DePaul Prediction, Lines

UConn 74, DePaul 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Winter Olympics

1: The soon-to-be uncomfortable Olympic broadcast

