UCLA vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

UCLA vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Stanford (12-6), UCLA (15-2)

UCLA vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Okay, Stanford, now do that to the other team in Los Angeles.

The Cardinal pulled off a mini-shocker with a 64-61 win over USC on Thursday night. They shot well enough from the field, were good from three, and they clamped down when they absolutely had to.

They don’t have the offensive burst to keep up in a shootout, but UCLA will be without Johnny Juzang (COVID) and it’s about to play its third game in five games and its fourth in seven.

Stanford has to keep this simple. Control the possessions, continue to be good from the field, and own the rebounding margin. UCLA isn’t all that great on the boards, but …

Why UCLA Will Win

Stanford makes a TON of mistakes.

It kept the turnovers to a minimum with just six against USC to go almost with only 13 fouls. It was by far the team’s cleanest all-around game of the year, and it was a total aberration.

Stanford is usually good for at least 15-to-20 turnovers a game, and the normally has a massive fouling problem.

UCLA doesn’t have to overextend itself. It doesn’t normally turn the ball over for easy points, it should have enough scoring pop to be okay, and it shouldn’t have a problem hitting from three on the Cardinal D.

What’s Going To Happen

How tired is UCLA?

This is a different-style of team than USC, and it’s going to give Stanford a whole lot of problems with plenty of forced errors and a whole lot more scoring. As long as the legs and interest are both there, the Bruins won’t have a whole lot of problems.

They’re going to be too good from the outside.

It takes at least 80 points to beat UCLA, and Stanford won’t get there.

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

UCLA 80, Stanford 65

Line: UCLA -12.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

