UCLA vs Cal prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, January 27

Date: Thursday, January 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: UCLA (14-2), Cal (9-10)

UCLA vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

It’s been a rough run on a five-game losing streak, but the defense hasn’t been all that bad.

There isn’t the offensive firepower to keep up if UCLA gets rolling early, but the Bears aren’t going to give away a whole lot of easy points with turnovers and mistakes, and it’s aggressive enough to keep this from getting out of hand if this becomes about threes.

UCLA might be winning, but it hasn’t been consistent from the field. When it’s not connecting from the outside it struggles a bit, and again, Cal is good at defending the three.

However …

Why UCLA Will Win

Cal doesn’t score.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of threes, it doesn’t have the ability to play with any tempo against the better teams, and for all the good things the team does defensively, it doesn’t generate enough easy points.

UCLA is the most careful team with the ball in the Pac-12.

Yeah, it needs the three to make things easy, but it doesn’t have to take a whole lot of chances here. Just don’t give Cal transition points, take the time and be deliberate for the right shot, and wait for that one spurt.

A 9-0 run should be enough to put this away.

What’s Going To Happen

After a brilliant performance to pull away from Arizona in a big, defining win, can UCLA keep the momentum going and maintain the same fire for a struggling Cal?

Probably not, but it shouldn’t matter.

Again, Cal really is decent overall on defense – it only lost 60-52 in the first meeting a few weeks ago – but it got bombed by Arizona and it’s going to have a problem in the second half once the Bruin playmakers kick it all in.

All of the UCLA stars will get their chances.

UCLA vs Cal Prediction, Lines

UCLA 71, Cal 55

Must See Rating: 2.5

