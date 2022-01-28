Transfer Portal Top Wide Receivers. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top 20 wide receivers in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?
Transfer Portal: Top 20 Wide Receivers
Who are the top 20 wide receivers in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.
When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.
1 Jermaine Burton
Former School Georgia
New School Alabama
2 Mario Williams
Former School Oklahoma
New School USC
3 Jadon Haselwood
Former School Oklahoma
New School Arkansas
4 Jacob Cowing
Former School UTEP
New School Arizona
5 Isaiah Neyor
Former School Wyoming
New School Texas
6 Jacob Copeland
Former School Florida
New School Maryland
7 Antwane Wells
Former School James Madison
New School South Carolina
8 Kobe Hudson
Former School Auburn
New School UCF
9 Malik Heath
Former School Mississippi State
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Florida
10 Taj Harris
Former School LSU
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Penn State
11 Mycah Pittman
Former School Oregon
New School Florida State
12 Brenden Rice
Former School Colorado
New School USC
13 Bru McCoy
Former School USC
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Tennessee
14 Deion Smith
Former School LSU
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Mississippi State
15 Frank Ladson
Former School Clemson
New School Miami
16 Jeremy Singleton
Former School Houston
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Georgia Southern
17 Jadan Blue
Former School Temple
New School Virginia Tech
18 Kyren Lacy
Former School Louisiana
New School LSU
19 Jake Bobo
Former School Duke
New School UCLA
20 Joshua Moore
Former School Texas
New School SMU
