Transfer Portal Top Wide Receivers. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Transfer Portal Top Wide Receivers. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Transfer Portal Top Wide Receivers. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

By January 28, 2022 1:49 am

Who are all of the top 20 wide receivers in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?

Transfer Portal: Top 20 Wide Receivers

Who are the top 20 wide receivers in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.

When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.

1 Jermaine Burton

Former School Georgia
New School Alabama

2 Mario Williams

Former School Oklahoma
New School USC

3 Jadon Haselwood

Former School Oklahoma
New School Arkansas

4 Jacob Cowing

Former School UTEP
New School Arizona

5 Isaiah Neyor

Former School Wyoming
New School Texas

6 Jacob Copeland

Former School Florida
New School Maryland

7 Antwane Wells

Former School James Madison
New School South Carolina

8 Kobe Hudson

Former School Auburn
New School UCF

9 Malik Heath

Former School Mississippi State
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Florida

10 Taj Harris

Former School LSU
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Penn State

11 Mycah Pittman

Former School Oregon
New School Florida State

12 Brenden Rice

Former School Colorado
New School USC

13 Bru McCoy

Former School USC
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Tennessee

14 Deion Smith

Former School LSU
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Mississippi State

15 Frank Ladson

Former School Clemson
New School Miami

16 Jeremy Singleton

Former School Houston
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Georgia Southern

17 Jadan Blue

Former School Temple
New School Virginia Tech

18 Kyren Lacy

Former School Louisiana
New School LSU

19 Jake Bobo

Former School Duke
New School UCLA

20 Joshua Moore

Former School Texas
New School SMU

