Transfer Portal Top Wide Receivers. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top 20 wide receivers in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?

Transfer Portal: Top 20 Wide Receivers

Who are the top 20 wide receivers in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.

When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.

1 Jermaine Burton

Former School Georgia

New School Alabama

2 Mario Williams

Former School Oklahoma

New School USC

3 Jadon Haselwood

Former School Oklahoma

New School Arkansas

4 Jacob Cowing

Former School UTEP

New School Arizona

5 Isaiah Neyor

Former School Wyoming

New School Texas

6 Jacob Copeland

Former School Florida

New School Maryland

7 Antwane Wells

Former School James Madison

New School South Carolina

8 Kobe Hudson

Former School Auburn

New School UCF

9 Malik Heath

Former School Mississippi State

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Florida

10 Taj Harris

Former School LSU

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Penn State

11 Mycah Pittman

Former School Oregon

New School Florida State

12 Brenden Rice

Former School Colorado

New School USC

13 Bru McCoy

Former School USC

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Tennessee

14 Deion Smith

Former School LSU

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Mississippi State

15 Frank Ladson

Former School Clemson

New School Miami

16 Jeremy Singleton

Former School Houston

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Georgia Southern

17 Jadan Blue

Former School Temple

New School Virginia Tech

18 Kyren Lacy

Former School Louisiana

New School LSU

19 Jake Bobo

Former School Duke

New School UCLA

20 Joshua Moore

Former School Texas

New School SMU

