Transfer Portal Top Tight Ends. 10 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top 10 tight ends in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?
Transfer Portal: Top 10 Tight Ends
Who are the top 10 tight ends in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.
When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.
1 Jahleel Billingsley
Former School Alabama
New School Texas
2 Austin Stogner
Former School Oklahoma
New School South Carolina
3 Michael Trigg
Former School USC
New School Ole Miss
4 Daniel Parker
Former School Missouri
New School Oklahoma
5 Messiah Swinson
Former School Missouri
New School Arizona State
6 Trinity Bell
Former School Tennessee
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Nebraska (possibly as a defensive lineman)
7 JJ Pegues
Former School Auburn
New School Ole Miss
8 Landon Morris
Former School Syracuse
New School Utah
9 Kemore Gamble
Former School Florida
New School UCF
10 Messiah Swinson
Former School Missouri
New School UNDECIDED
Arizona State
