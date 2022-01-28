Transfer Portal Top Tight Ends. 10 Best Players Switching Teams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Transfer Portal

By January 28, 2022 1:58 am

Who are all of the top 10 tight ends in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?

Transfer Portal: Top 10 Tight Ends

Who are the top 10 tight ends in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.

When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.

1 Jahleel Billingsley

Former School Alabama
New School Texas

2 Austin Stogner

Former School Oklahoma
New School South Carolina

3 Michael Trigg

Former School USC
New School Ole Miss

4 Daniel Parker

Former School Missouri
New School Oklahoma

5 Messiah Swinson

Former School Missouri
New School Arizona State

6 Trinity Bell

Former School Tennessee
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Nebraska (possibly as a defensive lineman)

7 JJ Pegues

Former School Auburn
New School Ole Miss

8 Landon Morris

Former School Syracuse
New School Utah

9 Kemore Gamble

Former School Florida
New School UCF

