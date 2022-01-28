Transfer Portal Top Running Backs. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top 20 running backs in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?
Transfer Portal: Top 20 Running Backs
Who are the top 20 running backs in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.
We’ll add more and adjust as players become available through the process.
When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.
1 Travis Dye
Former School Oregon
New School USC
2 Jahmyr Gibbs
Former School Georgia Tech
New School Alabama
3 Jarek Broussard
Former School Colorado
New School Oregon
4 Zach Evans
Former School TCU
New School Ole Miss
5 Xazavian Valladay
Former School Wyoming
New School Arizona State
6 Jalen Berger
Former School Wisconsin
New School Michigan State
7 Noah Cain
Former School Penn State
New School LSU
8 Tiyon Evans
Former School Tennessee
New School Louisville
9 Lyn-J Dixon
Former School Clemson
New School West Virginia
10 Montrell Johnson
Former School Louisiana
New School Florida
11 Ky Thomas
Former School Minnesota
New School Kansas
12 Christian Beal-Smith
Former School Wake Forest
New School South Carolina
13 Christopher Brooks
Former School Cal
New School BYU
14 Hassan Hall
Former School Louisville
New School Georgia Tech
15 Daveon Hunter
Former School Hawaii
New School Liberty
16 Juwaun Price
Former School New Mexico State
New School Syracuse
17 Dylan McDuffie
Former School Buffalo
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit UCF
18 Emani Bailey
Former School Louisiana
New School TCU
19 Henry Parrish
Former School TCU
New School Miami
20 Bentavious Thompson
Former School UCF
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Clemson
