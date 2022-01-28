Transfer Portal Top Running Backs. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top 20 running backs in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best ones going – or are likely to go?

Transfer Portal: Top 20 Running Backs

Who are the top 20 running backs in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.

We’ll add more and adjust as players become available through the process.

When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.

1 Travis Dye

Former School Oregon
New School USC

2 Jahmyr Gibbs

Former School Georgia Tech
New School Alabama

3 Jarek Broussard

Former School Colorado
New School Oregon

4 Zach Evans

Former School TCU
New School Ole Miss

5 Xazavian Valladay

Former School Wyoming
New School Arizona State

6 Jalen Berger

Former School Wisconsin
New School Michigan State

7 Noah Cain

Former School Penn State
New School LSU

8 Tiyon Evans

Former School Tennessee
New School Louisville

9 Lyn-J Dixon

Former School Clemson
New School West Virginia

10 Montrell Johnson

Former School Louisiana
New School Florida

11 Ky Thomas

Former School Minnesota
New School Kansas

12 Christian Beal-Smith

Former School Wake Forest
New School South Carolina

13 Christopher Brooks

Former School Cal
New School BYU

14 Hassan Hall

Former School Louisville
New School Georgia Tech

15 Daveon Hunter

Former School Hawaii
New School Liberty

16 Juwaun Price

Former School New Mexico State
New School Syracuse

17 Dylan McDuffie

Former School Buffalo
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit UCF

18 Emani Bailey

Former School Louisiana
New School TCU

19 Henry Parrish

Former School TCU
New School Miami

20 Bentavious Thompson

Former School UCF
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Clemson

