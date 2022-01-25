Texas A&M vs LSU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, January 26

Texas A&M vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (15-4), LSU (15-4)

Texas A&M vs LSU Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Aggies need to force a whole slew of mistakes to win, and LSU is happy to make them.

This isn’t a high-powered A&M offensive machine even though it’s good from three and among the best in the SEC overall from the field, but it’s at its best when it’s forcing turnovers.

The Aggies are aggressive, they come up with a ton of steals, and they generate a whole lot of easy points from the defense. LSU does all of that, too, but it turns the ball over 15 times a game and it’s been making a whole ton of mistakes over the three-game losing streak.

The Tiger threes haven’t been there on a consistent basis, they’re not making their free throws, and they’re not moving the ball well enough. However …

Why LSU Will Win

Again, LSU cranks up the defensive pressure, too.

The Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, they’re the best in the country at coming up with steals per game, and they should be able to halt this tough recent run by keeping Texas A&M from every getting comfortable when there aren’t points in transition.

This isn’t a huge Aggie rebounding team and it’s having turnover problems of its own – there were way too many mistakes in the loss to Arkansas.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU stops the skid now.

It gets enough of a balance overall to overcome a few A&M mini-bursts, and it will get the job done on defense in the second half as all of the problems of the last few games take a break.

This might not be scintillating offensively, but the two will come up with an entertaining defensive fight.

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Lines

LSU 64, Texas A&M 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: College basketball starting … now

1: NFL pregame shows

