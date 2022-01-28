Tennessee vs Texas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Tennessee vs Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Tennessee (14-5), Texas (15-5)

Tennessee vs Texas Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols aren’t playing a slew of high-powered shootout games lately, and that’s okay considering their style.

They’ll take a lot of threes, and they’re great on the offensive boards when they’re not falling. They’re great at getting the extra pass to get those threes, they don’t turn the ball over, and that’s enough to get by in the games played in the 60s and 70s.

Texas isn’t going to sprint to 100 points – it plays in the 50s and 60s – and it’s not great on the defensive boards.

It’s a good team for Tennessee to deal with. However …

Why Texas Will Win

Texas has the best defense in the country.

It doesn’t turn the ball over, and it forces a ton of mistakes to create a whole lot of empty possessions. It doesn’t allow too many teams to get hot from three, it’s a whole lot better on the free throw line than Tennessee, and it’s more than happy to keep games low scoring and tight.

Just like Texas is a good fit for Tennessee, Tennessee is a good fit for Texas.

Again, in a tight game like this should be, free throws should matter. The Vols were fantastic on the line in the win over Florida a few days ago, but overall, the Longhorns are far more consistent.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team shoots the lights out from the field, but Tennessee has been a whole lot sharper and more productive from three lately.

Texas has caught a wee bit of a break playing Big 12 team after Big 12 team that couldn’t hit free throws, so as long as Tennessee makes around 65% from the line and can come up with a few more threes, it should be able to pull off a low scoring game – with a fun final five minutes – on the road.

Tennessee vs Texas Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 67, Texas 63

