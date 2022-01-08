Tennessee at Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Tennessee at Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (11-5), Houston (4-12)

Tennessee at Houston Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Win, get a week off.

The Titans won’t need any help or do any scoreboard watching – win this, get the No. 1 seed, give Derrick Henry one extra week to get right, and kick back and relax.

That means there’s no reason to let up or gameplan for anything other than this being like a normal regular season game – again, that’s what the time off is for.

Houston hasn’t been bad lately offensively – the loss last week to San Francisco aside – but the run defense is a massive issue. The worst in the NFL, the run D should get hammered by D’Onta Foreman – coming off a 132-yard rushing day – and the Titan ground game .

Why Houston Will Win

The offense really has been okay.

Davis Mills had a rough outing against the 49ers, but the passing attack had its moments over the last month with a few explosive games. This is the game to let it all out, because … why not?

It’s a lost year with a lost team, but closing out with three wins in the final four games would be terrific.

Tennessee isn’t above coming up with a clunker,. It wasn’t all that long ago that the team was a turnover machine, like with the five giveaways in the stunning loss to Houston in Week 11.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee isn’t going to let Houston do that again.

The first meeting was ugly, and it was still close throughout. As long as the Titans don’t have a whole slew of problems giving the ball away, the running game will take over and all will be fine … eventually.

Tennessee will be all about that week off, and it’ll take a little while to gear up the intensity against a team that’s going to bring the fire.

The Titan D that’s among the best in the league against the run isn’t going to allow a thing, and Ryan Tannehill and the passing game will be good enough.

Tennessee at Houston Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Houston 16

Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

