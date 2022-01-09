Seattle at Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Seattle at Arizona How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Seattle (6-10), Arizona (11-5)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Seattle at Arizona Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Arizona needs to care about this, but there might be some scoreboard watching happening.

This is a banged up Cardinal team, and if the Rams are blowing out San Francisco, there’s a chance it … nah. Arizona will try for a full 60 minutes.

Seattle has been able to open up the offense at times over the last several weeks with 24 points or more in four of the last five games. It starts with a ground attack that kicked it all in with 140 yards or more in four of the last five games, including a 265-yard day in the blowout over Detroit.

There won’t be any problem keeping up in a shootout if all the parts play like they did, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 18

Why Arizona Will Win

The Seahawk ground game isn’t going to run wild against the Cardinal D that leads the league in fewest touchdowns allowed and hasn’t given up 130 yards on the ground in any of the last six games. Also …

The Seattle pass defense is still the Seattle pass defense. It’s the second-worst in the league, it allowed 200 yards or more in every game, and Arizona will be more than happy to push for over 300 yards like it did in the Week 11 win.

Seattle might have been able to open it up on Detroit last week and Houston a few weeks ago, but …

– NFL Week 18 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona’s offense might be sputtering and coughing over the last month, but it should start to kick everything in as it finally proves it can win at home again.

Seattle’s defense won’t be able to hold up on third downs, the Cardinals will be balanced, and all eyes will be on the scoreboard to see how the Rams are doing against San Francisco.

Seattle at Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 27, Seattle 21

Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Elmo

1: Rocco

– Predictions of Every Game