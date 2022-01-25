San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, AFC Championship Game Preview

San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for the NFC Championship, Sunday, January 30

San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 30

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: San Francisco (10-7), Los Angles Rams (12-5)

San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win the NFC Championship

Some teams just have another team’s number.

Tampa Bay has struggled lately with New Orleans. San Francisco couldn’t figure out Seattle this year. Houston gave Tennessee fits.

The Rams can’t push past San Francisco.

The first loss back in Week 10 wasn’t that much of an outlier. Los Angeles was coming off a beating by Tennessee and got rolled by Green Bay after a bye, but it was still a 31-10 loss with nothing going quite right.

There weren’t any issues in Week 18 with the Rams up 17-0 on the 49ers, and then the mistakes started coming, Jimmy Garoppolo settled in, and the defensive line bounced around Matthew Stafford like a pinball on the way to a 27-24 overtime win.

That’s what San Francisco is.

It’s not always pretty, but it manages to come up with big chunks of yards down the field with the passing game – it least the league in passing yards per attempt. It’s not always consistent, but the running game rolls for 100 yards a game without too much of a problem.

When everyone is healthy and right, the pass rush is relentless, the defense that’s third in the NFL finds ways to get off the field, and somehow it all comes together even without a superstar quarterback or a whole slew of A-list, nationally known playmakers.

As good and as talented as this Los Angeles team is, it has to be able to put this away early. It can’t let San Francisco hang around, it can’t allow the running game to get rolling, and it can’t let the – frightfully sorry for using this term – physicality of the tougher team on the other side take over.

Pressure? The 49ers seemed able to handle it just fine in the cold of Green Bay.

San Francisco was the fair weather team that was supposed to buckle in the snowy conditions, and instead it was Aaron Rodgers who played tentative and – despite the decent numbers – wasn’t up to the moment.

The Rams might have come up massive when they absolutely had to, but they did a slow burn over the final 20 minutes in Tampa Bay when they did everything possible to gag that away.

However …

– Why Los Angeles Will Win

– What’s Going To Happen, Prediction

