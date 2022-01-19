San Francisco at Green Bay Prediction, Game Preview NFC Divisional Round

San Francisco at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFL Divisional Round Preview

San Francisco vs Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 22

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: San Francisco (10-7), Green Bay (13-4)

San Francisco at Green Bay Divisional Round Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win the NFC Divisional Round

It got lost in all of the Dallas narratives that San Francisco is really, really good.

The Cowboys had all the pressure in the world on their shoulders – and played like it. They were tight, they were off, and the offense that ripped through everything late in the season couldn’t do a whole lot of anything until desperation kicked in.

The ground game was mediocre, Dak Prescott never got into a rhythm, CeeDee Lamb barely showed up, and it’s all because of a San Francisco pass rush that kept battling in the backfield.

Even with Nick Bosa going out with a concussion – he’s expected to be back for this – the 49ers still came up with five sacks. Dallas didn’t have any.

But even with Dallas – we’re adults here; we can call it what it was – gagging away the playoffs, San Francisco did its part by being more physical with its running game, more careful with the ball, and a whole lot smarter.

Elijah Mitchell was the best running back on the field, the 49ers were +2 in turnover margin, and they had the ball for close to 34 minutes. This team is able to adapt and adjust with peerless play calling to go along with a “nobody believes in us” attitude.

The talent is there to win this, but …

– Why Green Bay Will Win

– What’s Going To Happen, Prediction

