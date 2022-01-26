Purdue vs Iowa prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, January 27

Purdue vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Thursday, January 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Purdue (16-3), Iowa (14-5)

Purdue vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Can Iowa handle the Purdue size on the inside?

The Hawkeyes rebound well, and they’re never afraid to get tough on both ends, but this is a huge Boilermaker team that dominates games on the boards – it’s second in the nation in rebounding margin – and for all of the good things Iowa does, it’s got a weird habit of going way too cold for way too long.

How do you lose to Rutgers? You hit 28% from the field.

Iowa is going to shoot from three and keep shooting from three, and the Boilermakers should clean up every rebound.

Why Iowa Will Win

Yeah, the threes. If Iowa is on from the outside – Purdue is just okay at defending from three – it should take control and make this more of an up-and-down fight.

Purdue does a whole lot of things right, but it doesn’t force mistakes, it doesn’t generate enough pressure, and considering the height inside, it’s not good enough from the field.

Purdue shoots a whole lot of threes, but this is the wrong team to go against if this comes down to who’s doing more from the outside.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a whole lot of fun.

Again, Purdue has the size that it should try to pound away a bit, but that’s not going to happen as the game goes on.

Both teams can D up, but that’s not what this will be about. It’ll get faster over the final ten minutes with Iowa doing more from three as the home momentum plays a huge role.

Purdue vs Iowa Prediction, Lines

Iowa 83, Purdue 79

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4.5

