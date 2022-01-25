Providence vs Xavier College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Providence vs Xavier prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, January 26

Providence vs Xavier How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Providence (16-2), Xavier (14-4)

Providence vs Xavier Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

The offense has stepped it up.

The Friars have been red-hot from the field over the three-game winning streak following the loss to Marquette. The threes were dropping in wins over Georgetown and Butler, the rebounding has been good enough, and overall, team has been able to keep up.

The Friars have to keep the turnovers to a minimum and they have to keep generating easy points. They’ve been able to hit 40% or better from the field in seven of the last nine games and 50% or better in the last three.

Why Xavier Will Win

Can get the extra pass?

Providence might be shooting well lately, but the defense isn’t forcing mistakes, it’s not generating pressure, and if the Musketeers can keep things moving around they should be just fine inside.

They haven’t been good enough from three over the last several games – they’ve lost the last three times they’ve hit 26% or worse from three – and Providence has been decent at defending from the outside.

Pound it inside to Jack Nunge, use the size, and find the open man.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be tough on the road, and the Friars aren’t going to crank up a ton from three, but they’ll keep their hot shooting going and pull this out on the free throw line.

They’ll get at least six more attempts and should be +5 in made free throws. That will be just enough.

Providence vs Xavier Prediction, Lines

Providence 72, Xavier 68

