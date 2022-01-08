Pittsburgh at Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Pittsburgh at Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Baltimore (8-8)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Pittsburgh still has a distant shot of making the playoffs.

It has to win this, Indianapolis has to somehow lose to Jacksonville, and someone has to lose the Chargers-Raiders game.

It starts with getting this win, and the Steelers are far healthier than the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.

They’re coming off an emotional Monday night win over the Browns with Ben Roethlisberger doing just enough with the passing game and Najee Harris going off with a monster home finale.

For all of Pittsburgh’s problems, it’s okay on third downs and …

Why Baltimore Will Win

Run, run, run, run, run.

There’s no Lamar Jackson, but Tyler Huntley is ready to go and can take off a bit. He has to run, the rotation of running backs have to run, everyone has to run on a Steeler D that got rocked by everyone before doing a decent job against Cleveland last week.

The Ravens barely got over 100 yards in the first meeting in Week 13 – a 20-19 Pittsburgh win – but the ground attack was great against the Rams, was good against Green Bay, and it has to be excellent from the start to keep all playoff hopes alive.

They need to win and Miami, Indianapolis, and the Chargers all have to lose.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team will end up making the playoffs, but they’ll put on an entertaining show to give it a shot.

Pittsburgh had its big emotional moment with the Najee Harris emphatic dive into the end zone against Cleveland, and now Baltimore will do its part at home to close out strong after a string of misery.

Huntley will be fine, the running game will be good, and the Raven defense will shut down the Pittsburgh passing game to a stop.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore Prediction, Line

Baltimore 24, Pittsburgh 20

Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

