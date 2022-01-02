Philadelphia at Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Philadelphia at Washington How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (8-7), Washington (6-9)

Philadelphia at Washington Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Washington is missing RB Antonio Gibson and a few offensive linemen thanks to the COVID protocol.

It’s been a rough run for the Football Team – it just can’t seem to get right through the pandemic problems. The offense has stalled, the defense got trucked by Dallas, and everything is slipping away.

Philadelphia is known for its running game, but Jalen Hurts and the passing attack are working well enough when it has to. The offense has been the opposite of Washington’s – it’s on a roll, and that includes the 519 yards and 27 points put up in the win over WFT a few weeks ago.

Why Washington Will Win

The Football Team has to bomb away from the start.

It starts with WR Terry McLaurin to get the ball in a variety of ways, QB Taylor Heineke has to get on the move, and the team has to manufacture points to keep up.

The D – even with all of its problems – isn’t bad at taking the ball away, and the Eagles have occasionally had problems with giveaways. Washington has to pressure Hurts from the start and needs to be great on third downs.

The Football Team defense has to get off the field. It can’t let the Eagles control the game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Philadelphia is great on third downs, and Washington isn’t.

The Football Team is giving it a shot, but it just can’t get the defense to work – giving up over 1,000 yards over the last two weeks – and the offense has failed to score more than 17 four of the last five games and 20 or fewer in eight of the last ten.

It won’t be anything easy, but the Eagles will be balanced as they add to the Washington defensive futility.

Philadelphia at Washington Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 20, Washington 17

Line: Philadelphia -4.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

