Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Wild Card Playoff Prediction, Game Preview

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (9-8), Tampa Bay (13-4)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win The NFL Wild Card

This isn’t your 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneer team.

It’s older, it’s missing parts, it’s hurt, and it’s not playing all that well. Oh sure, 12 is still slinging it around – the Buccaneers have the best passing game in the NFL – but oooooooooh, they beat Carolina twice and struggled to survive the Jets over the last three games.

That was coming off the 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints.

Blow off the Week 6 28-22 win over the Eagles – this is a different Tampa Bay team.

Philadelphia struggled to find its way in, but the running game is still terrific – it leads the NFL in yards – Jalen Hurts is a dangerous X factor – and for all the problems at times over the last few weeks defensively, the pass defense hasn’t been totally miserable.

However …

– Why Tampa Bay Will Win

– What’s Going To Happen, Who’ll Win

