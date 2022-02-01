Ole Miss vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs LSU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Ole Miss vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (11-10), LSU (16-5)

Ole Miss vs LSU Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Ole Miss has just enough defense to keep this close.

It might not be a rock at stopping teams from hitting their shots lately – yeah, sort of the whole point of playing defense – but it’s able to generate a whole slew of steals, points off the turnovers, and it should be able to keep this in the 60s.

LSU is a turnover machine.

It might be even better than Ole Miss at forcing mistakes – it leads the nation in steals – but it give the ball away in bunches. It only turned it over nine times against TCU, but lost to the hard-nosed defensive team. Before that, it got off the bus with 15 giveaways.

Ole Miss has to own the glass, make LSU try to shoot threes, and never, ever miss an opportunity because …

Why LSU Will Win

Ole Miss stalls too much.

It’s not awful from the field, but it’s not hitting the threes lately. It’s fantastic on the free throw line, but it needs to generate more attempts.

LSU should be able to make up for its desire to seemingly foul everyone with lots and lots of pressure – it’s a wee bit of a high risk, high reward defense – and the defense that’s second in the nation in field goal percentage allowed should be able to clean up.

Ole Miss isn’t great from the field, and it’s not great on the offensive glass. That’s a bad combination against the Tigers.

What’s Going To Happen

Be somewhat stunned if this is any sort of a shootout.

LSU just couldn’t get going against TCU in an odd loss, and it’ll sputter at times against the Ole Miss defense. However, it’s better at getting on a roll from three, and it’s better defensively at keeping limited offenses from going off.

Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction, Lines

LSU 69, Ole Miss 57

Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

