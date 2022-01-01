Ohio State vs Utah Prediction, Rose Bowl Game Preview

Ohio State vs Utah: Rose Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Ohio State vs Utah: Rose Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Ohio State (10-2), Utah (10-3)

Ohio State vs Utah Rose Bowl Preview

– It’s still the bowl game that matters. It’s New Year’s Day, it’s in Pasadena – at least it’s back this year after playing whatever that was last season playing a Rose Bowl in (ugh) Texas.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, if it was that big a deal then players shouldn’t be opting out of it, Ohio State fans would be more interested in showing up to a non-College Football Playoff bowl, and … it’s the Rose Bowl. It’s the game everyone watches.

– Here comes the Utah Invasion. It’s going to be Rice-Eccles West as the Utes get to enjoy one of the most important moments in the program’s history. This is the culmination of years and years of battling for respect, for a footprint, and for chances to be on the big stage.

– This is no ordinary bowl game for Utah. It went from moving from the WAC to the Mountain West in 1999, to the Pac-12 in 2011, to Pasadena.

This year, it got past a rough start to reel off six straight wins including a dominant Pac-12 Championship performance over Oregon to get here.

– This is an ordinary bowl game for Ohio State. The program has been in two straight College Football Playoffs, and before that it was the Rose Bowl, and before that it was the Cotton Bowl, and …

Ohio State has played in New Year’s Six-level bowl games in every year but three since winning the 2002 national title. In 2004 it went to the Alamo, in 2011 it went to the Gator, and in 2012 it was out because of sanctions, but would’ve likely gone to the Rose.

By any normal standards this was a great season, but there was no Big Ten Championship, no national championship, no trip to the College Football Playoff, and no win over (hold nose) Michigan.

Winning the Rose Bowl, though, would certainly make things a whole lot better.

Why Ohio State, Utah Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Rose Bowl Top Players To Know

