Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, January 27

Ohio State vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Thursday, January 27

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: William Arena, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ohio State (12-4), Minnesota (11-5)

Ohio State vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes might not do a ton from three on a consistent basis, and they don’t generate enough easy points, but they able to hit enough midrange shots and rebound well enough to get by.

They’re not able to come up with the same performances twice – for example, the two games against Wisconsin couldn’t be more different defensively – but the shooting has been there.

As long as they’re able to hit 50% from the field – they got there in six of the last nine games – they should be able to slip past a Minnesota team that doesn’t do much of anything from the outside, but …

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers are going to want to slow this down, rely on their defense, and make Ohio State force a whole lot of bad possessions.

The Buckeyes aren’t great from three to begin with, and they’re not going to do enough against this D with what it does at the perimeter. Every possession will be a big deal, with free throws and fouls turning into a big deal.

The Gophers – for all of their offensive issues lately – don’t turn the ball over and they don’t put teams on the line. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will hit its free throws.

It’s not great on the road lately – losing its last two and needing overtime to get by a bad Nebraska – but the Gopher style should fit.

There won’t be any major scoring bursts, but the Buckeyes will be a wee bit stronger on the boards and will hit a few late free throws to get out of a low scoring battle alive.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 68, Minnesota 65

Must See Rating: 3

