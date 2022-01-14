NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

NFL Playoffs Wild Card schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch
Results So Far
SU: 174-96-1, ATS: 152-117, Point Total: 153-118-1
Saturday, January 15
Las Vegas at Cincinnati
4:30, NBC
Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49
New England at Buffalo
8:15, CBS
Line: Buffalo -4, o/u: 44
Sunday, January 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -8.5, o/u: 46
San Francisco at Dallas
4:30, CBS
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 51
Pittsburgh at Kansas City
8:15, NBC
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46
Monday, January 17
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams
8:15, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Line: Los Angeles Rams, o/u: 49.5
