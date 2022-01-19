NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Click on each game for the game preview



Results So Far

SU: 179-97-1, ATS: 153-122, Point Total: 155-120-1

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

Cincinnati at Tennessee

4:30, CBS

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 47.5

San Francisco at Green Bay

8:15, FOX

Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 47.5

– NFL First Mock Draft: Top 24 Picks

Sunday, January 23

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay

1:00, NBC

Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 48.5

Buffalo at Kansas City

5:30, CBS

Line: Kansas City -2, o/u: 54.5

NFL Playoff Divisional Round Expert Picks

Cincinnati at Tennessee | San Fran at Green Bay

LA Rams at Tampa Bay | Buffalo at Kansas City

Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions

2022 NFL First 24 Mock Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen