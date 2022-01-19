NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch
Results So Far
SU: 179-97-1, ATS: 153-122, Point Total: 155-120-1
– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
Cincinnati at Tennessee
4:30, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 47.5
San Francisco at Green Bay
8:15, FOX
Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 47.5
– NFL First Mock Draft: Top 24 Picks
Sunday, January 23
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay
1:00, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 48.5
Buffalo at Kansas City
5:30, CBS
Line: Kansas City -2, o/u: 54.5
