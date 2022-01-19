NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

NFL

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

By January 18, 2022 9:15 pm

By |

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Click on each game for the game preview

Results So Far
SU: 179-97-1, ATS: 153-122, Point Total: 155-120-1

NFL Expert Picks, CFN Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

Cincinnati at Tennessee

4:30, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 47.5

San Francisco at Green Bay

8:15, FOX
Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 47.5

NFL First Mock Draft: Top 24 Picks

Sunday, January 23

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay

1:00, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 48.5

Buffalo at Kansas City

5:30, CBS
Line: Kansas City -2, o/u: 54.5

NFL Playoff Divisional Round Expert Picks
Cincinnati at Tennessee | San Fran at Green Bay
LA Rams at Tampa Bay | Buffalo at Kansas City
 Results So FarNFL Schedule Predictions
2022 NFL First 24 Mock Draft
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, How to watch, Lines, News, NFL, NFL Playoffs, NFL Predictions, Week 18

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home