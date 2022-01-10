NFL Playoff First Thought Predictions, Lines, Bracket, Super Bowl Pick

The first predictions, early lines, and quick analysis on all of the 2022 NFL playoff games from the Wild Card through the Super Bowl.

We’re here after a wild and fun regular season – and an all-timer of a finish – with the most wide open NFL playoffs in a long, long time.

Who’s going to win, how will the bracket go, and who’ll win the Super Bowl?

As we do for the college side, we go with the first-guess picks and then work from there. The idea is to go with the first answer, and then adjust from there once we do the game previews and predictions.

2022 NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round: Saturday

AFC: 5 Las Vegas Raiders at 4 Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, January 15

NBC/Peacock, 4:30 pm

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Really? You’re going to go against this Las Vegas team that keeps on fighting through the adversity to play with the ultimate Raider swagger?

Yeah, and not just because Cincinnati rolled 32-13 when the two played in Week 11.

The Bengal star power got a week off to get everyone as right as can be, and Las Vegas had the emotional Sunday night game – that extra time will matter just enough. It won’t be the wipeout of earlier in the season, and the Bengals will press way too much, but Joe Burrow will get his first NFL playoff win.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Cincinnati 30, Las Vegas 23

Early Line No-Look Guess: Cincinnati -7.5

Actual Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

AFC: 6 New England Patriots at 3 Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 15

CBS/Paramount+, 8:15 pm

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: It stinks that these two are playing in the Wild Card round. Either one could go on a run and either one would do some damage if they didn’t have to play each other.

Can New England get everything back up to speed? They’ve now lost three of their last four game after the problems against Miami, and before that was the crazy weather game against Buffalo.

You never want to go against Bill Belichick – especially since this is the third time they’ve played in seven weeks – but at home, in front of that crowd, the Buffalo team that’s past the midseason doldrums will rise up against the run. The Patriot defense, placekicking, and coaching will be better.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: New England 19, Buffalo 17

Early Line No-Look Guess: Buffalo -3.5

Actual Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

NEXT: 2022 NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round: Sunday, Monday