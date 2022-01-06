NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 18

NFL Week 18 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch, highlighted by the Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Results So Far
SU: 166-88-1, ATS: 145-108, Point Total: 142-113-1
Saturday, January 8
Dallas at Philadelphia
8:15, ESPN/ABC
Line: Dallas -6.5, o/u: 43
Kansas City at Denver
4:30, ESPN/ABC
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5
Sunday, January 9
Cincinnati at Cleveland
1:00, FOX
Line: Cleveland -6, o/u: 37.5
Green Bay at Detroit
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -4, o/u: 44.5
Chicago at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 44.5
Washington at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Washington -7, o/u: 38
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -15.5, o/u: 44
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 41.5
Tennessee at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 43
New Orleans at Atlanta
4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 40
New York Jets at Buffalo
4:25, CBS
Line: Buffalo -16, o/u: 41
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams
4:25, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -4.5, o/u: 44.5
New England at Miami
4:25, CBS
Line: New England -6.5, o/u: 40
Seattle at Arizona
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48
Carolina at Tampa Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 41.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas
8:20, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 49.5