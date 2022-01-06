NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 18

NFL Week 18 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch, highlighted by the Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Results So Far

SU: 166-88-1, ATS: 145-108, Point Total: 142-113-1

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 18

Saturday, January 8

Dallas at Philadelphia

8:15, ESPN/ABC

Line: Dallas -6.5, o/u: 43

Kansas City at Denver

4:30, ESPN/ABC

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5

Sunday, January 9

Cincinnati at Cleveland

1:00, FOX

Line: Cleveland -6, o/u: 37.5

Green Bay at Detroit

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -4, o/u: 44.5

Chicago at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 44.5

Washington at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Washington -7, o/u: 38

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -15.5, o/u: 44

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 41.5

Tennessee at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 43

New Orleans at Atlanta

4:25, FOX

Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 40

New York Jets at Buffalo

4:25, CBS

Line: Buffalo -16, o/u: 41

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

4:25, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -4.5, o/u: 44.5

New England at Miami

4:25, CBS

Line: New England -6.5, o/u: 40

Seattle at Arizona

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48

Carolina at Tampa Bay

4:25, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 41.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas

8:20, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 49.5

