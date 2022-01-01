NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 17

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 17 of the season, highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas
Results So Far
SU: 153-85-1, ATS: 135-102, Point Total: 133-106-1
Sunday, January 2
Atlanta at Buffalo
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44
New York Giants at Chicago
1:00, CBS
Line: Chicago -6, o/u: 37.5
Kansas City at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -5.5, o/u: 51
Miami at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 40
Las Vegas at Indianapolis
1:00, FOX
Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45
Jacksonville at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -15.5, o/u: 41.5
Tampa Bay at New York Jets
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 45.5
Philadelphia at Washington
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u: 45
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore
1:00, FOX
Line: LA Rams -3, o/u: 46.5
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05, CBS
Line: LA Chargers -6.5, o/u: 46
Houston at San Francisco
4:05, CBS
Line: San Francisco -13, o/u: 44
Arizona at Dallas
4:25, FOX
Line: Dallas -5.5, o/u: 51.5
Carolina at New Orleans
4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 38
Detroit at Seattle
4:25, FOX
Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 46
Minnesota at Green Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Monday, January 3
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
8:15, ESPN
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 41