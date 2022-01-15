NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Wild Card Playoffs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By January 15, 2022 11:49 am

Presented by Winners and Whiners 

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022

Can the Cincinnati Bengals avoid a Wild Card weekend upset against the Las Vegas Raiders for their f…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-15-2022

Can rookie QB Mac Jones get his mojo back in the playoffs?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-16-2022

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles find a way to knock off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-16-2022

Dallas has gone over the total in eight of its last 11 home games. Will the Cowboys continue to have…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-16-2022

Pittsburgh heads to Kansas City for a crucial AFC playoff matchup in a rematch of Kansas City’s regu…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-17-2022

Can the Rams take down the NFC West-rival Cardinals at home on Monday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

