NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Divisional Round Playoffs

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Divisional Round Playoffs

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Divisional Round Playoffs

By January 21, 2022 9:10 pm

By |

NFL Free Predictions

Presented by Winners and Whiners  

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals upset Derrick Henry and the top-seeded Titans in the AFC Divisional…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-22-2022

Can the Packers slip past the red-hot 49ers in Divisional round play?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-23-2022

Tampa Bay will be looking for a second consecutive NFC Championship appearance when it hosts Los Ang…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-23-2022

A spot in the AFC Championship Game will be on the line on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills visit the K…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Predictions, Lines, NFL 2021, NFL Playoffs, Week 13, Week 16

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home