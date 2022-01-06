NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 18

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By January 6, 2022 1:54 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Kansas City at Denver

Sat. 4:30, ESPN/ABC
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

CFN CFP National Championship Picks

