NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 18

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Kansas City at Denver

Sat. 4:30, ESPN/ABC

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

