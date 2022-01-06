NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 18

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– NFL Schedule & Game Previews
Kansas City at Denver
Sat. 4:30, ESPN/ABC
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
