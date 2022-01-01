NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– NFL Schedule & Game Previews

– Bowl Schedule & Predictions

Atlanta at Buffalo

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Week 17 NFL Expert Picks

Atlanta at Buffalo | Giants at Chicago

KC at Cincinnati | Miami at Tenn

Las Vegas at Indy | Jax at New England

Tampa Bay at Jets | Philadelphia at Wash

Rams at Baltimore | Denver at Chargers

Houston at San Fran | Arizona at Dallas

Carolina at New Orleans | Detroit at Seattle

Minnesota at Green Bay | Cleveland at Pitt

Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions

Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6

NEXT: New York Giants at Chicago Expert Picks, Predictions