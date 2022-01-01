NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Atlanta at Buffalo
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
