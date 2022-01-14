NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Las Vegas at Cincinnati
4:30, NBC
Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Cincinnati
