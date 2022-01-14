NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– NFL Schedule & Game Previews

Las Vegas at Cincinnati

4:30, NBC

Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK Cincinnati

