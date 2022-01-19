NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Divisional Round

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Playoff Divisional Round Expert Picks

Cincinnati at Tennessee | San Fran at Green Bay

LA Rams at Tampa Bay | Buffalo at Kansas City

Cincinnati at Tennessee

4:30, CBS

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: COMING

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK Tennessee

NEXT: San Francisco at Green Bay