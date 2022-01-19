NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Divisional Round

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Divisional Round

By January 18, 2022 9:22 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Playoff Divisional Round Expert Picks
Cincinnati at Tennessee | San Fran at Green Bay
LA Rams at Tampa Bay | Buffalo at Kansas City
Cincinnati at Tennessee

4:30, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: COMING
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Tennessee

